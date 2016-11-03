December 22, 2016 By Pat Szpekowski, Observer Correspondent

ST. CHARLES—The Fox Valley Filipino American Catholic Community and Greater Rockford Filipino American Catholic Community joined together to celebrate the first diocesan Mass of the Simbang Gabi Christmas novena at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, here, Dec. 15.

Philippine native Archbishop Bernardito C. Auza, Apostolic Nuncio and permanent observer of the Holy See to the U... Read More