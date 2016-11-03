ST. CHARLES—The Fox Valley Filipino American Catholic Community and Greater Rockford Filipino American Catholic Community joined together to celebrate the first diocesan Mass of the Simbang Gabi Christmas novena at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, here, Dec. 15.
Philippine native Archbishop Bernardito C. Auza, Apostolic Nuncio and permanent observer of the Holy See to the U...
Revised 12-23-2016
SANDWICH--An announcement regarding the status of the former pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish was made this week.
Bishop David Malloy released the following statement: "In May of 2015, it was announced that Father Andrew Hougan was being removed from ministry at St. Paul the Apostle Parish because of serious allegations regarding ...
LOVES PARK—The Catholic Life in Christ jail ministry group hosted several families of inmates at a Christmas Party at St. Bridget Parish hall on Dec. 17.
St. Bridget Parish member Laura Padron has arranged for the party to be held at her parish for the past three years. For the 13 years prior to the annual parties, Padron organized a collection of gifts for inmates' ch...
ROCKFORD—St. Bernadette School students did the decorations and planning and created all the games for a Dec. 17 Christmas party for families served by the Refugee Resettlement Office, says teacher Kevin Rilott.
He noted that the students had volunteered at the refugee Christmas party for the last couple of years before deciding to host it themselves in the parish hall....
MT. CARROLL—“With credits, the film is two hours and six minutes. We are now very close to locking this picture!” says Abbie Reese of the film, “Chosen (Custody of the Eyes.)”
While she had hoped to release the film at the end of the Year for Consecrated Life, Feb. 2, "this film has required a different pace," she said last December....
AURORA—When the Marmion community here learned that a fire that left the Freddy and Diana Vargas family homeless, they responded.
Freddy Vargas works in Marmion’s maintenance department.
The family was not home when the Dec. 6 fire started, according to a report in the Aurora Beacon-News. Father, Freddy, was at West Aurora High School with their 10-year-old ...
ROCKFORD—The independent senior living facility Siena on Brendenwood will seamlessly change ownership in January. The pending sale was announced at the facility Dec. 12.
The retirement community located at 4444 Brendenwood Road in Rockford near the intersection of Alpine and Highcrest Roads has been owned by the Catholic Diocese of Rockford since 1993.
The d...
ROCKFORD—A women’s retreat, “Discover Your Feminine Genius!,” will be held Jan. 20-21 at Bishop Lane Retreat Center, 7708 E. McGregor Road, here.
The retreat will give women a chance to reflect on who they are and the gifts they bring to the world. Participants will explore what Pope St. John Paul II calls the "feminine genius" and the unique ro...
St. Laurence, Elgin
For second year, St. Laurence celebrated a bilingual Mass followed by Las Mañanitas.
Father Andrew Mulcahey, pastor, said "I enjoyed (the celebration) very much. It was great to see a full church on the special day of Our Lady of Guadalupe." About the mixture of cultures during the night, he said, "We have a num...
ROCKFORD—At the end of October, Father David Beauvais was honored with a t-shirt proclaiming his signature admonishion: Be Kind to One Another.
He even screen-printed the first of 200 of the t-shirts given away at the Red Ribbon Fair held at Boylan Central Catholic High School in Rockford on Oct. 8.
Barely two months later, on Dec. 1, the retired priest of the Roc...
DIOCESE—The Diocesan Pastoral Council is the latest group to take up the discussion of the Faith Forward: Building Our Blueprint for Catholic Schools strategic plan.
At their regular meeting on Dec. 3 at the Diocesan Administration Center, the 31-member group met with Bishop David Malloy to talk about diocesan schools in the context of "where we are, where we are going...
ROCKFORD—Seventy-five years ago on Dec. 7, Japanese war planes attacked the U.S. military base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Catholics in the Rockford Diocese, as well as across the nation, immediately geared up for service and prayer.
Back then, The Observer was published on Sunday, and the Dec. 7, 1941, front page was full of pretty normal fare, although war ...
DIOCESE—For the past 11 months, the administration and school leaders in the Diocese of Rockford, with expertise of professional consultants from the Meitler group of Milwaukee, Wis., have worked to form a new vision and practical plan for a stable and healthy future of Catholic education in the diocese.
To guide plan development, a Catholic Schools Planning Committee was es...
ROCKFORD—Though the imprisoned in the Rockford Diocese represent just a small portion of the incarcerated people in the U.S., there is still a need for Catholics in jail and prison ministry here.
On Oct. 27, a group of area Catholics gathered at St. Rita Parish in Rockford to learn both about the need for the ministry and the requirements to be a prison minister.
...
